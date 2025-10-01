Three persons injured in clash between rival groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The persons on Wednesday sustained injuries in a shootout between two rival groups in Village, Karial Kurd.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the rescue team transferred the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The injured had been identified as Amir (36), Muneeb (25), and Tariq (35), they added.

The sources said the doctors referred Tariq to the District Headquarter Hospital, Gujranwala, due to his critical condition.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

