Three Persons Injured In Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:04 PM

Three persons injured in cylinder blast

At least three persons were critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded at an auto workshop in Dir Colony, Ring Road here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :At least three persons were critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded at an auto workshop in Dir Colony, Ring Road here on Monday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, the cylinder blast occurred at a workshop owned by Haji Saad which left three persons injured including Mohsin 25, Amjad 24 and Ayaz 35.

Soon after the incident, rescue 1122 vehicles rushed to the site and shifted injured to the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

