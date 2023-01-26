Three persons injured in fire incident in Lahore

Three persons were injured in a fire incident in oil depot at Chishti Dawa Khana, Imamia Colony Shahdara, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons were injured in a fire incident in oil depot at Chishti Dawa Khana, Imamia Colony Shahdara, here on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Boota (42), Muhammad Saleem (45) and Muhammad Arif (38) were present when fire broke out in the depot.

As a result they received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 vehicle reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers gave the injured persons first-aid and later shifted to Mayo Hospital.