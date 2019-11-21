UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Injured In Gas Leakage Blast In Shabqadar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:39 PM

Three persons injured in gas leakage blast in Shabqadar

At least three persons of a family sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage blast in Shabqadar area here on Thursday

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons of a family sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage blast in Shabqadar area here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the explosion occurred due to gas leak in a house at Shabqadar Haleem Zai area, leaving three inmates including Wife of Zahid Shah, Zahid Shash and their child injured.

Soon after the blast, the rescue personnel rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Rescue 1122 said the blast completely destroyed the house, adding the blast was so powerful that it also damaged adjoining houses.

