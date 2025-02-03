Open Menu

Three Persons Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Three persons injured in road accident

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Three persons including a woman have received critical injuries as two motorcycles hit each other on Sheikhupura road near Chak, Majju.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that the injured had been identified as Salman 25, Muhammad Anwar 50 year old and Bushra Bibi.

The rescue team shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Gujranwala.

