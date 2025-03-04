Three Persons Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Three persons here on Tuesday received injuries as a motorcycle hit an electric scooter at Jahaz Chowk.
The Rescue 1122 source said that the injured had been identified as Scooter Rider, Maria, a government school teacher, Nadeem Ahmed and Muhammad Ahsan.
The inured had been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), he added.
APP/smj/378
