Three Persons Injured In Road Accident Due To Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Three persons injured in road accident due to smog

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Three persons here on Friday received injuries as a trailer hit a passenger van on Multan road.

The rescue 1122 sources said the accident occurred near Jamber mor due to smog.

The rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

