Three Persons Injured In Road Accident Due To Smog
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Three persons here on Friday received injuries as a trailer hit a passenger van on Multan road.
The rescue 1122 sources said the accident occurred near Jamber mor due to smog.
The rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
APP/zas/378
Recent Stories
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renowned Urdu poet, scholar Jaun Elia remembered on death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan12 minutes ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..12 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam slams PTI's self-serving agenda12 minutes ago
-
Cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the De ..22 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life42 minutes ago
-
Romina Alam emphasizes vital role of collective action to tackle climate change51 minutes ago
-
650-litre adulterated milk discarded52 minutes ago
-
DC inspects key offices to improve public service delivery52 minutes ago
-
Price control measures implemented for essential commodities in district Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Rice exporters' delegation calls on Governor Punjab11 hours ago