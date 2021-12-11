UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Jailed On Abduction Of A Boy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:19 PM

Three persons jailed on abduction of a boy

A local court in Attock on Saturday jailed with rigorous imprisonment to three persons over abduction of a 16 years old boy and assaulting him on gunpoint

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A local court in Attock on Saturday jailed with rigorous imprisonment to three persons over abduction of a 16 years old boy and assaulting him on gunpoint.

While announcing the verdict, the judge has ruled that the prosecution had proved its case against the convict identified as Idrees Naqash, Bilawal Hayat and Muhammad Wasif and the evidence on record connected him with the commission of the offence.

According to the prosecution, the convicts have abducted a 16-year-old boy into an empty room on June 20, 2021, and assaulted him.

The incident had occurred in the jurisdiction of city police station. The police had registered a case against the culprits under section 377, 511 343-A Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victims father and arrested him. A medical check-up of the child confirmed that he had been abused.

The court awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to main accused and master mind Idrees Naqash with fine worth Rs 50 thousand, 15 years rigorous imprisonment with fine worth Rs 50 thousand to two other convicts Bilawal Hayat and Muhammad Wasif.

