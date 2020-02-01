UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:47 PM

Three persons killed, 4 injured in troller-suzuki pick collision

Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries as a wrong sided driven suzuki pick up collided head on with a troller near Jamali bridge at Super Highway in Karachi on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries as a wrong sided driven Suzuki pick up collided head on with a troller near Jamali bridge at Super Highway in Karachi on Saturday morning.

A private news channel while quoting the statement of eye witness, reported that the incident took place when the suzuki pick up carrying vegetables to the market was coming from wrong side opposite of the traffic flow. As result, three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries. One person among the dead was identified as Zulfiqar.

The driver of the troller managed to escape from the scene.

Police and Rescue teams reached at the spot for legal and medical assistance of the deceased.

