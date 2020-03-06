UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Killed In Faisalabad

Three persons killed in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed, while another was found dead in separate incidents here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed, while another was found dead in separate incidents here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding tractor trolley hit motorcyclist near Sadhar bypass road. Consequently, Kashif (40) s/o Muhammad Rasheed suffered multiple injuries. He was rushed to Allied Hospital where he expired.

In another incident, a labourer Shah Nawaz (28) s/o Iqbal Hussain was working at roof top of a marriage hall in Rasoolpura stop,Sheikhupura road when he received fatal electric shock from live electric wire and died instantly.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a man about 35 was found dead in Tariqabad main bazaar.Some locals spotted the body and informed to police concerned.Rescue team reached the site and shifted the body.The man apparently seems to be drug addict and died of overdose, rescuer said.

