Three Persons Killed In Firing Between Two Groups
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries due to firing between two groups near Shah Pur Wali Pattan Kahror Pacca last night.
According to Rescue officials,the two groups started quarreling over grazing goats in wheat crop near Shah Pur Wali Pattan Kahror Pacca area.
As a result,two persons died on the spot with bullet fire while three sustained serious injuries.
Upon receiving the information,Rescue teams rushed to the spot,shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters Hospital(THQ) Kahror Pacca where one other victim succumbed to injuries.
Two critical injured were referred to District Headquarters(DHQ) hospital Lodhran.
The victim were identified as Baqir,Tariq and Dilshad and the injured were identified as Rizwan and Khalid.
Police have launched a search operation to arrest those involved in firing.
