PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants killed three persons in Matkani area of district Malakand, said Levies Force on Wednesday.

The deceased persons were identified as Shah Murad, Akhtar Ali and Anis Khan.

Their bodies were shifted to Batkhela hospital for autopsy.

The initial case has been registered in Levies post Qalangi and further investigation is underway.