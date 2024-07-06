Three persons killed in Nowshera due to old enmity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Three people were killed due to old enmity in Nowshera, and their bodies were found near the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the victims were identified as Arshad, Luqman, and Mursaleen, residents of Mardan.

The accused dumped their dead bodies near the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange in Meera Mughal Kari forest near Nowshera and fled.

The police shifted the three bodies to Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex and started searching for the killers after registering a case of murder.

Further investigation was underway.