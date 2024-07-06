Three Persons Killed In Nowshera Due To Old Enmity
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Three people were killed due to old enmity in Nowshera, and their bodies were found near the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange, a private news channel reported on Saturday.
According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the victims were identified as Arshad, Luqman, and Mursaleen, residents of Mardan.
The accused dumped their dead bodies near the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange in Meera Mughal Kari forest near Nowshera and fled.
The police shifted the three bodies to Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex and started searching for the killers after registering a case of murder.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme21 seconds ago
-
Existing rules hinder habitual absentee employees dismissal, deplores CM28 seconds ago
-
DPO pays visit to Topi Police Station10 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security measures taken for Muharram: minister20 minutes ago
-
Toordhair Police arrested wanted accused in double murder case20 minutes ago
-
Interfaith harmony conference held at church21 minutes ago
-
Two POs arrested30 minutes ago
-
DCs told to keep check on prices of flour, wheat30 minutes ago
-
CS orders strict monitoring of flour, wheat prices30 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police rescue child who fell from bus30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO organize ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony30 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths spurious soft drink factory30 minutes ago