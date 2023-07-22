Open Menu

Three Persons Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Three persons killed in road accident

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed on the spot when their car dashed against a truck from behind on motorway near Sukheke Interchange here Saturday.

According to the Motorway Police, the truck No. FBC507 and car No.

FTT438 were on the way to Lahore when both the vehicles reached Sukheke Interchange, the car driver lost control over the steering due to over-speeding, as a result of which, the car collided with the rear of the truck.

According to the rescue sources of Motorway Police, the car was badly smashed. However, the passengers were successfully recovered from the car after cutting its bonnet after hectic efforts.

All the three passengers of the car namely Ali Jan, Muhammad Rizwan and Abu Zar, died before getting medical aid.

The Motorway Police removed the dead bodies to the morgue of THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Motorway Driver Vehicles Car Died Pindi Bhattian From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

39 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

54 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

1 hour ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

2 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

2 hours ago
LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan