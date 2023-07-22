Three persons killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed on the spot when their car dashed against a truck from behind on motorway near Sukheke Interchange here Saturday.

According to the Motorway Police, the truck No. FBC507 and car No.

FTT438 were on the way to Lahore when both the vehicles reached Sukheke Interchange, the car driver lost control over the steering due to over-speeding, as a result of which, the car collided with the rear of the truck.

According to the rescue sources of Motorway Police, the car was badly smashed. However, the passengers were successfully recovered from the car after cutting its bonnet after hectic efforts.

All the three passengers of the car namely Ali Jan, Muhammad Rizwan and Abu Zar, died before getting medical aid.

The Motorway Police removed the dead bodies to the morgue of THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.