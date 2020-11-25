UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Persons Killed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Three persons killed in Sargodha

Three people including a woman were killed,while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people including a woman were killed,while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha.

Police sources said on Wednesday that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of Karpala village,tehsil Sahiwal was suspicious that his wife Aqeela had developed illicit relations with his neighbor. In fit of a rage, accused Shahbaz shot dead his wife and fled from the scene.

The victim was a mother of two children.

In another incident, Aleem shah along with his two friends Faisal and Javed, was going to Bhalwal on motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near Bhala morr.As a result, Aleem died on the spot while other two sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, a rashly-driven dumper truck hit and ran over a youth to death near Jhal chakiyan and fled.The victim was identified as Usman,resident of Khushab.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Died Wife Sahiwal Sargodha Khushab Bhalwal Women From

Recent Stories

Secret Brief Says UK May Face Several Concurrent C ..

2 minutes ago

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders full support for ..

2 minutes ago

Fine imposed to 171 profiteers in a day across div ..

2 minutes ago

NUST holds Roundtable/Webinar on “Pakistan's Tou ..

34 minutes ago

Greg Barclay becomes new independent ICC Chairman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.