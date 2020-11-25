Three persons killed in Sargodha

Three people including a woman were killed,while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people including a woman were killed,while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha.

Police sources said on Wednesday that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of Karpala village,tehsil Sahiwal was suspicious that his wife Aqeela had developed illicit relations with his neighbor. In fit of a rage, accused Shahbaz shot dead his wife and fled from the scene.

The victim was a mother of two children.

In another incident, Aleem shah along with his two friends Faisal and Javed, was going to Bhalwal on motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near Bhala morr.As a result, Aleem died on the spot while other two sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, a rashly-driven dumper truck hit and ran over a youth to death near Jhal chakiyan and fled.The victim was identified as Usman,resident of Khushab.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.