Three persons killed in separate incidents

SWABI, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) ::As many as four persons were killed in separate incidents that occurred in different parts of the district, police said on Saturday.

A report lodged in Swabi police station by an appellant Abid Ali said that he and his brother Sher Ali were on visit to Ismail Khan town. When the two armed men Khalid and Obaid arrived and opened fire on them, resulting in the killing of Sher Ali. The reason behind the killing was ascertained to an old rivalry.

Meanwhile a wife of Tehmas Khan lodged FIR in Zaida police station and said that accused murderer Fawad opened fire on her son Waqar Khan when she along with her son were on way to their home from Potohar.

As a result, her son died on the spot. She informed the police that both Fawad and her son Waqar exchanged harsh words over unknown reasons, last night.

The last incident took place in the limits of Swabi police station where a man Zohaib was killed by two armed persons Muzamil and Irshad over an old enmity, said a report lodged by Mohammad Shehzad, a brother of the deceased.