Three Persons Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Three persons killed in separate incidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) ::Three persons were killed in separate incidents in different areas of the district, said police on Saturday.

Mahmoodul Hassan, a resident of Zarobi lodged FIR in Topi police station that his father was asleep on the porch of their house at night.

When they visited to wake him for the fast, he was not present and was been hanged by unknown persons in the field near our house.

Similarly, Fayaz Ali, a resident of Menai lodged FIR at Swabi police station that his brother Usman (21) had been killed and his body was thrown into the mountains.

Meanwhile, Abdul Bais resident of Kaddi was killed in a traffic accident between a motorcycle and Raksha near Thandkoi Jabba.

The police registered all three cases and started investigations.

