Three Persons Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Three persons killed in separate road accidents

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday.

According to reports, two persons identified as Qalandar Bux and Anwer Narejo were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a cargo trawler here at by pass road near Wadho wah, Qasimabad.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to civil hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, a 20 years old motorcyclist Shayan Ali was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Hatri by pass road.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities by Police.

