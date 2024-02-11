Three persons killed in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Three persons were killed in firing by unknown persons on Sunday near Khanpur area of Sheikhupura.

According to the private news channel, the police reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident and cordoned off the area.

The police said, the victims including two brothers and a guest were shot dead in the incident by the unknown assassins.

Police said that among the victims, the two brothers have been identified as Farooq Dogar and Baga Dogar.

Police have initiated an investigation after registering a case to probe the motive of the incident.