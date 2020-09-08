Three persons killed in Tank

TANK, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) ::Three persons were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, said police on Tuesday.

Muhammad Zaman Mehsud, Aziz Rehman Bettani and Muhammad Afsar Kundi were on the way their homes after working in the field that some assailants opened fire and killed them on the spot.

The criminals managed to flee from the crime scene.

The police registered the case and started investigation.