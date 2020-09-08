UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Persons Killed In Tank

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Three persons killed in Tank

TANK, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) ::Three persons were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, said police on Tuesday.

Muhammad Zaman Mehsud, Aziz Rehman Bettani and Muhammad Afsar Kundi were on the way their homes after working in the field that some assailants opened fire and killed them on the spot.

The criminals managed to flee from the crime scene.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Vehicle Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

15 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

30 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

60 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

60 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.