Three Persons Killed In Traffic Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Three persons on Tuesday died and fiver others got injuries as a dumper hit Rikshaw near Chudhry mills stop on Lahore road.
The dead bodies had been identified as Munir Ahmed 53 years, Nehmat Ali 51 years and Muhammed Arif 74 years old, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said, adding the injured included Muhammad Nawaz 57 years, Nawaz 42 years, Burhan 22 years, Sajida Bibi 43 years and Haji Javed 38 years old.
The rescue team transferred the injured to a nearby hospital, he added.
APP/rtf/378
