HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police have identified the 3 persons who died in the accident between 2 trains here on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased include Aslam Chandio, Syed Noman and Yasir Bashir.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch said there are unconfirmed reports of deaths of 3 more persons in the accident.