Three persons killed owing suffocation

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Three persons were killed due to suffocation in the jurisdiction of Hawalian police station, said police on Sunday.

The official of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Jahangir Khan, his wife and seven years old son, resident of Rajoia village died owing to suffocation when they kept open the gas heater.

The police registered the case and started investigation.