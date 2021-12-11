UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Killed, Two Hurt As Marriage Party Car Overturned

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

At least three persons were killed while two anothers sustained injuries as car of a marriage party overturned due to over speeding near 16/8 BR on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :At least three persons were killed while two anothers sustained injuries as car of a marriage party overturned due to over speeding near 16/8 BR on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a marriage party was coming to Mian Channu and a speeding car turned turtle.

As a result, three friends namely Irfan, Umar and Kashif died on the spot while Ikram and Abdul Waheed sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

