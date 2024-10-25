Three persons killed, two injured in road accident

JAUHRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A speedy truck on Friday hit two motorcycles and killed three persons including two children while two others received critical injuries near Moza, Chikrala.

The rescue sources said the bodies were identified as Hamza 21, Kursheed Bibi 13 and Umer 12.

The injured included Muhammad Ramzan and Aysha.

The injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital, they added

APP/smj/378