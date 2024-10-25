Open Menu

Three Persons Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Three persons killed, two injured in road accident

JAUHRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A speedy truck on Friday hit two motorcycles and killed three persons including two children while two others received critical injuries near Moza, Chikrala.

The rescue sources said the bodies were identified as Hamza 21, Kursheed Bibi 13 and Umer 12.

The injured included Muhammad Ramzan and Aysha.

The injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital, they added

APP/smj/378

Related Topics

Injured

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

1 hour ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

1 hour ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

16 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

16 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan