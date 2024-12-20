Three Persons Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Three person on Friday died while two others got critical injuries as a car hit a motorcycle in Tazagram area of the district.
The police said the bodies were identified as Fazal Haq, Hazrat Umar and Azmat Khan while injured were included Yasin and Ahsanullah.
The injured had been shifted to a hospital in Swat, they added.
Rescue 1122 team provided first aid to the injured.
The police have registered a case.
