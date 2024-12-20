Open Menu

Three Persons Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Three persons killed, two injured in road mishap

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Three person on Friday died while two others got critical injuries as a car hit a motorcycle in Tazagram area of the district.

The police said the bodies were identified as Fazal Haq, Hazrat Umar and Azmat Khan while injured were included Yasin and Ahsanullah.

The injured had been shifted to a hospital in Swat, they added.

Rescue 1122 team provided first aid to the injured.

The police have registered a case.

APP/aqb/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Swat Car Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

57 minutes ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

10 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

10 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

10 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

11 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan