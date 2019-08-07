UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Of A Family Killed In Building Collapse Incident In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:57 PM

Three persons of a family killed in building collapse incident in Rawalpindi

A women and her two sons died as a house building collapsed here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A women and her two sons died as a house building collapsed here on Wednesday.

According to rescue 1122, a house building located in morgah area collapsed due to nightlong rainfall. As a result three people identified as Khatoon Musarat of 35, Inayat of 21 and Zaheer Raiz of 9 died on the spot while 8 other persons have been rescued and transferred to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements prior to the second spell of monsoon rains which will be starting from August 8.

