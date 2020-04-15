UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Persons Of Family Died As Roof Of House Collapsed In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Three persons of family died as roof of house collapsed in Dir Lower

At least three persons of a family died including a two year-old girl when roof of a room of a stone-made house suddenly collapsed due to heavy torrential rains in the wee hours of Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons of a family died including a two year-old girl when roof of a room of a stone-made house suddenly collapsed due to heavy torrential rains in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at village Torgate Kotigram at teshil Adenzai where room of the house of Anwar Ali was suddenly collapsed due to rain at 2am.

As result, Anwar Ali, his wife Somera Bibi and daughter Sohana died on the spot.

The local residents and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from debris.

Related Topics

Police Died Wife Adenzai Anwar Ali Family From Rains

Recent Stories

IEA sees record 2020 oil demand fall due to corona ..

3 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar visits Payment Center at G-10/4 to r ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers directed to ensure social distancing d ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman PM Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Haraj ..

2 minutes ago

Maas Condemns Trump's Decision to Halt WHO Funding ..

3 minutes ago

Oman Records 97 New Cases of Coronavirus in Past 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.