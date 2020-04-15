Three persons of family died as roof of house collapsed in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons of a family died including a two year-old girl when roof of a room of a stone-made house suddenly collapsed due to heavy torrential rains in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at village Torgate Kotigram at teshil Adenzai where room of the house of Anwar Ali was suddenly collapsed due to rain at 2am.

As result, Anwar Ali, his wife Somera Bibi and daughter Sohana died on the spot.

The local residents and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from debris.