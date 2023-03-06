Three persons shot dead in old enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Three persons of a tribe were shot dead allegedly by their opponents at Mamdal village, located within the limits of Nawan Shehr Police Station in Kabirwala.

According to police sources, the deceased's were identified as Mazhar, Bilal and Fakhar.

All three deceased persons belonged to the Taragar tribe.

Their opponents are also hailing from the same tribe.

As per local people, nine persons of the Tarager family had died so far in the old enmity.

Police are investigating the incident.

DPO Umar Farooq said the killers would be brought to justice.