UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Shot Dead In Old Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:01 AM

Three persons shot dead in old enmity

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Three persons of a tribe were shot dead allegedly by their opponents at Mamdal village, located within the limits of Nawan Shehr Police Station in Kabirwala.

According to police sources, the deceased's were identified as Mazhar, Bilal and Fakhar.

All three deceased persons belonged to the Taragar tribe.

Their opponents are also hailing from the same tribe.

As per local people, nine persons of the Tarager family had died so far in the old enmity.

Police are investigating the incident.

DPO Umar Farooq said the killers would be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Died Same Kabirwala Family All From

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

32 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.