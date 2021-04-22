Three persons shot killed in Haripur, Oghi

At least three people including husband and wife were killed and one sustained critical injuries on Thursday at Kot Najibullah Haripur and Oghi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people including husband and wife were killed and one sustained critical injuries on Thursday at Kot Najibullah Haripur and Oghi.

According to the police sources, in Kot Najibullah near Kangra Colony Muhammad Anwar and his wife came back home after two years and started cleaning of house when suddenly rival group members entered into the house and opened firing which claimed the lives of Muhammad Anwar son of Asghar Ali and his wife while a relative of the couple sustained critical injuries.

Kot Najibullah police registered a case under section 320 and started an investigation, the injured was shifted to Trauma Center Haripur for treatment.

In Oghi village Phagbanda, a niece Ishtiaq shot killed his uncle Alam Khan after exchanging of harsh words on a minor dispute.

The killer managed to flee away from the scene.

Oghi police shifted the dead body to D-Type hospital where after completion of medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the family.

Police have registered case under section 302 against Ishtiaq and started investigation.