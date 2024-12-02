Three Persons Turn Critically Ill For Taking Poisonous Tea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Three individuals were critically ill on Monday after consuming poisonous tea.
According to rescue sources, Dilawar, Asif, and Mushtaq drank tea made with toxic milk, which they purchased from the nearby market.
The Rescue 1122 team transported them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for treatment.
APP/mud/378
