Open Menu

Three Persons Turn Critically Ill For Taking Poisonous Tea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Three persons turn critically ill for taking poisonous tea

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Three individuals were critically ill on Monday after consuming poisonous tea.

According to rescue sources, Dilawar, Asif, and Mushtaq drank tea made with toxic milk, which they purchased from the nearby market.

The Rescue 1122 team transported them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for treatment.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

58 minutes ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan