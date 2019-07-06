UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Were Killed In Clash Between Rival Tribes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Three persons were killed in clash between rival tribes

Three persons were killed in an old enmity between rival groups in Dharki city here Saturday

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed in an old enmity between rival groups in Dharki city here Saturday.

According to the details, the armed persons of Loond cast opened fire on Qabool Kori, Jainon Kori and Jalal Kori of rival Kori cast at Noor Pir village near Leheju and killed them on the spot while leaving their home for court appearance in a two years old karo kari case file against them by rival Loond cast.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police handed over the dead bodies to their relatives following their autopsy at hospital. As protest, their relatives placed the dead bodies at national highway near Dharki and blocked the traffic flow between Punjab and Sindh.

Later on assurance by DSP Obaro Izhar Lahori regarding arrest of the killers, the protestors opened the national highway for traffic.

