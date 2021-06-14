UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Petitions Moved In IHC Against Auction Of Nawaz Sharif's Property

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Three petitions moved in IHC against auction of Nawaz Sharif's property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Three separate petitions were moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday challenging the dismissal by accountability court against auction of property owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in toshakhana reference.

The appeal stated that the accountability court had ignored the various facts in deciding the case. It prayed the court to turn down the decisions of trial court dated October 1, 2020, April 2021 and June 2021 regarding the property auctions.

The petitions said that the decisions of trial court might cause irreparable loss to national exchequer.

Earlier, an accountability court had dismissed the three petitions challenging the confiscation and auction of property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in toshakhana corruption reference. The petitions were filed by citizens Ashraf Malik, Aslam Aziz and Mian Iqbal Barkat.

It may be mentioned here that petitioner Mian Iqbal Barkat adopted the stance that House No. 135 Upper Mall Lahore was belong to Itifaq Group, which was jointly owned by Mian Muhammad Sharif, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Mian Mirajuddin, Mian Barkat Ali, Mian Abdul Aziz and Mian Idrees Bashir families. Petitioner Muhammad Ashraf stated he had already purchased 88 kanal land from Nawaz Sharif and had paid Rs 75 millions against it. He, however, said that the deed could not be implemented due to the arrest of former prime minister. Aslam Aziz said that district administration was confiscating 105 kanal land for auction. He said that he had invested heavy amount on agriculture project at the said land. There was a risk of wastage of his investment if the land was auctioned, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Agriculture April May June October 2020 Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

12 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

27 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

27 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

33 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.