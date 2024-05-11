Three petrol agencies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The district administration sealed three illegal petrol agencies in a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Zaiba Andleeb visited various locations and

traced three illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops.

She sealed all the units.

She also reported the matter to the police stations concerned for the registration of cases against

violators.

She said that strict action would be taken against illegal outlets.