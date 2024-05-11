Three Petrol Agencies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The district administration sealed three illegal petrol agencies in a crackdown here on Saturday.
According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Zaiba Andleeb visited various locations and
traced three illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops.
She sealed all the units.
She also reported the matter to the police stations concerned for the registration of cases against
violators.
She said that strict action would be taken against illegal outlets.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Air pollution causes by marble, bricks kiln factories irked residents of Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood15 minutes ago
-
38 power pilferers caught15 minutes ago
-
PM's coordinator extends best wishes to Punjab's new Governor25 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 1325 minutes ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter25 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries35 minutes ago
-
PIA's first pre Hajj flight departs for Madinah from Karachi1 hour ago
-
One killed another hurt as roof caves in1 hour ago
-
PFA destroys truckload of expired food items, Rs 50k fine imposed1 hour ago
-
24 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Two youth killed in coaster-bike collision2 hours ago