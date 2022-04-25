UrduPoint.com

Three Petrol Pumps Sealed For Creating Artificial Shortage

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 12:07 PM

District administration on Monday sealed three petrol pumps for creating artificial shortage of fuel and exorbitant rates

According to official sources, the city administration along with Petroleum department team launched a comprehensive crack down against the illegal petrol profiteers and sealed three pumps after finding them involved in creating artificial shortage of petrol.

The team sealed Malik Petroleum, Ahmed Petroleum and Khan Petrol Pump and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on all after registering FIRs against the owners.The officials of the Petroleum team said on the occasion that there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in the city, but some profiteering mafia was creating artificial shortage to gain more profit on coming Eid days.

The officials also said that the government will never allow these elements to create shortage.

