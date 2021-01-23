UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Petrol Pumps Sealed In Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:35 PM

Three petrol pumps sealed in Matiari

The Customs Hyderabad sealed 3 petrol pumps in Matiari district which were unlawfully operating without the required approvals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad sealed 3 petrol pumps in Matiari district which were unlawfully operating without the required approvals. An official informed here Saturday that a pump in New Saeedabad town and 2 in rural parts of the district were sealed.

The pumps were operating without obtaining licenses from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and that they were not also tax filers in the Federal board of Revenue, he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Hyderabad Matiari Saeedabad FBR From

Recent Stories

Oslo tightens virus curbs after finding UK strain

6 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 635 othe ..

8 seconds ago

Parliament can play a key role in globalizing Kash ..

2 minutes ago

No new Sales Tax imposed on IT services, clarifies ..

2 minutes ago

13 bikers arrested over one-wheeling

2 minutes ago

Session court extends two days remand of Osama Sat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.