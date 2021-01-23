Three petrol pumps sealed in Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad sealed 3 petrol pumps in Matiari district which were unlawfully operating without the required approvals. An official informed here Saturday that a pump in New Saeedabad town and 2 in rural parts of the district were sealed.

The pumps were operating without obtaining licenses from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and that they were not also tax filers in the Federal board of Revenue, he added.