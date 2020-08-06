Three petrol pumps, two marriage halls fined

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Local district administration started action against petrol pumps and marriage halls working without granting of non-objection certificate (NOC) here in different parts of the city on Thursday.

Official spokesman said that three petrol pumps owners were fined worth Rs. 200,000 and two marriage halls worth Rs. 600,000 for not holding plausible arrangement of sewerage system during a District Planning and Design Committee's meeting penciled in with DC in the chair.

It had reviewed cases pertaining to granting NOCs to sixteen petrol pumps and marriage halls collectively.

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took firm stand that any of petrol pump or marriage hall operating without standard parameter would be seized forever.

He said leaving a broad parking area outside of marriage halls was compulsory condition before awarding NOC to run the business. Both marriage halls and petrol pumps must observe SOPs for smooth working, DC remarked.

ADC Revenue Akram Malik, Assistant Commissioners of Mian Channu and officers of other departments participated in the meeting.