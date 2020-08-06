UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Petrol Pumps, Two Marriage Halls Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

Three petrol pumps, two marriage halls fined

Local district administration started action against petrol pumps and marriage halls working without granting of non-objection certificate (NOC) here in different parts of the city on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Local district administration started action against petrol pumps and marriage halls working without granting of non-objection certificate (NOC) here in different parts of the city on Thursday.

Official spokesman said that three petrol pumps owners were fined worth Rs. 200,000 and two marriage halls worth Rs. 600,000 for not holding plausible arrangement of sewerage system during a District Planning and Design Committee's meeting penciled in with DC in the chair.

It had reviewed cases pertaining to granting NOCs to sixteen petrol pumps and marriage halls collectively.

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took firm stand that any of petrol pump or marriage hall operating without standard parameter would be seized forever.

He said leaving a broad parking area outside of marriage halls was compulsory condition before awarding NOC to run the business. Both marriage halls and petrol pumps must observe SOPs for smooth working, DC remarked.

ADC Revenue Akram Malik, Assistant Commissioners of Mian Channu and officers of other departments participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Marriage Noc

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates to resume its A380 service to Toronto

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

Turkish foreign minister to visit Libya

2 minutes ago

Finland entering 'second stage' of pandemic: offic ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors From Russia's Children's Surgery Institute ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.