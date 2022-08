SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Piplan Sajjed Muneer kalyar on Friday conducted raids on different petrol pumps and shops, and imposed a fine of Rs 1,1000 on three petrol pumps.

According to official souces, the AC also visited various bazaars to check prices and imposed afine of Rs,17000 on six shops, including Hamza Marchant, Iqbal Traders.