Three PHP Cops Dismissed Over Delinquency

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal has dismissed three officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

During an orderly meeting here on Saturday, the SSP found a sub-inspector and two constables involved in habitual absence, negligence and delinquency.

Therefore, he immediately dismissed sub-inspector Shams-uz-Zaman, constables Amir and Shamshair.

Meanwhile, the SSP confiscated 6-month service of three constables -- Johar Abbas, Tahir and Zafar Iqbal-- in addition to censuring 15 constables as well as imposing fine on six constables Fazal Abbas, Sheharyar, Imran Mehmood, Imran, Fahad Afzal and Faisal.

