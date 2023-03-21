Three PHP officials removed from service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal removed three officials of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) from service over negligence, delinquency and absence from duty.

During a orderly room meeting on Tuesday, the SSP Patrolling reviewed performance of officials and found constables Abdul Aleem, Shahid Javaid and Sagheer involved in negligence, delinquency and absence from duty.

Meanwhile, SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal also forfeited two-year service of constables Ehsan-ul-Haq, Sarfraz and Abrar, three-month service of constables Ghazanfar,Mustansar and Mujahid Iqbal and 18-days salary of constable Abrar in addition tostopping two increments of constable Irfan.