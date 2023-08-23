Three PHP personnel dismissed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal has dismissed three personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on the charge of their frequent absence from duty.

PHP spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Shahid Nadeem said here on Wednesday that during an orderly room meeting, the SSP Patrolling observed that constables Nauman Rasheed, Kamran Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad were absent from duty for a long time despite issuing them repeated warnings and show-cause notices.

Taking serious notice, the SSP Patrolling removed these three constables fromtheir services.