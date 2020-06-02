UrduPoint.com
Three PIA Flights Carrying 530 Stranded Pakistanis, 16 Mortal Remains From Riyadh Reach Pakistan

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:32 PM

Three PIA flights carrying 530 stranded Pakistanis, 16 mortal remains from Riyadh reach Pakistan

Three PIA flights carrying 530 stranded Pakistanis and mortal remains of 16 Pakistani nationals from Riyadh will reach Pakistan, Tuesday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Three PIA flights carrying 530 stranded Pakistanis and mortal remains of 16 Pakistani nationals from Riyadh will reach Pakistan, Tuesday night.

In their efforts, the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh and Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah had so far facilitated the repatriation of more than 4,000 Pakistanis, including 480 Umrah Zaireen and 195 detainees, a press release of the Foreign Office issued here said.

The Missions were also extending assistance including provision of ration bags to the needy Pakistanis in the Kingdom and coordinating special flights with PIA to facilitate repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

According to the Foreign Office, the Pakistan Missions in Saudi Arabia were in contact with the Pakistani diaspora while extending all possible assistance to them within the constraints of lockdown restrictions and would continue to do so.

On the request of the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, the number of special flights to Saudi Arabia had been increased to expedite the repatriation process, it added.

As regards expired Pakistanis, the press release said the Missions had extended assistance in local burial in 40 cases. While the mortal remains of 90 had been repatriated to Pakistan thus far, arrangements are in hand to facilitate the return of those remaining, it added.

In line with the directives of the prime minister for early repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue its efforts till the repatriation of all such Pakistanis.

In this regard,the Missions are under special instructions to complete the repatriation process at the earliest possible in close liaison with the local Saudi authorities, PIA and relevant authorities in Pakistan, the press release added.

