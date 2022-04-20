Three pickle factories fined over using poor quality material

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on three pickle factories over using poor quality material during a special operation launched across the division here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority, the PFA teams launched a special operation across the district against the factories involved in manufacturing unhygienic pickle.

The teams recovered 349 kg poor quality material from the factories and imposed fine of Rs 88000 on the factories.

The teams also disposed off the poor quality material on the spot.

The PFA officials said in that occasion that crackdown against adulterated would continue without any discrimination in order to ensure provision of good quality food to masses.

He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk through their illegal business.

He said that fine was being imposed over poor quality material, poor cleanliness and absence of medical certificates of staffers.