Three Pickpockets Arrested In Rawalpindi

Tue 07th September 2021

Three pickpockets arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Race Course police on Tuesday have arrested three who were allegedly involved in robbing passengers in public transport.

According to a police spokesman, the accused namely Arif, Waris and Umair used to steal money and mobile phones from the passengers in public service vehicles.

Police also recovered cash Rs 74,000 and a motorcycle from their possession, he said adding, they confessed to have committed crimes along with their accomplices.

He informed that SHO Race Course and his team traced the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

He said, their accomplices and facilitators would also be arrested soon.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the law.

He also appreciated police team and directed to continue efforts to net the lawbreakers.

