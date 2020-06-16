UrduPoint.com
Three Picnickers Including Two Brothers Drown At Simly Dam, Women Murdered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Three picnickers including two brothers drown at Simly Dam, women murdered

Three persons including two real brothers and their cousin drowned at nullah of Simly Dam here on Tuesday, police and eyewitnesses said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons including two real brothers and their cousin drowned at nullah of Simly Dam here on Tuesday, police and eyewitnesses said.

Police informed that few picnickers were swimming in the area to beat the heat when suddenly three of them drowned. Local divers recovered the bodies after an effort of 30 minutes and shifted them to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year old Shehroz s/o Shakeel Umer, 18-year old Usama s/o Shakeel Umer and their cousin Sohrab s/o Jehangir residents of Madina Town, Tarlai.

Meanwhile, Tasueef Hussain s/o Matloob Hussain lodged a report with Koral police station that his sister Uzma Bibi, married to Mehran Khalid, has been allegedly shot dead by her in-laws.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

