Three pilferers arrested in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Three persons caught for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Three persons caught for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in Sialkot district.

According to official sources,the raiding teams arrested Muhammad Nawaz, Mushtaq and Zeeshan Yaqoob for pilfering electricity.

Police registered case and started investigation.