UrduPoint.com

Three Places Of Manshera, Nowshera Declared National Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Three places of Manshera, Nowshera declared National Parks

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared two places of Manshera and one spot of district Nowshera as National Parks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared two places of Manshera and one spot of district Nowshera as National Parks.

According to an official statement issued here on Thursday, Kamalban and Malkandai areas of Kaghan Forest Division has been declared as National Parks while Nizampur forest area of district Nowshera was also given status of National Park.

Meanwhile, Makhlial area of Khanpur Haripur, Barqala Bush Banar of district Swat and two areas of district Buner including Malik Thana and Malka Mahaband has been declared sites for 'Special Scientific Interests'.

The government has also declared areas of Dir, Chitral, Swat Wildlife Divisions including Mankial, Kalam, Tirichtora, Kumrat valley and Kohistan as conservancies.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Khanpur Buner Government

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, I ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, Iraq

44 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism relat ..

Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism related incidents in coming days

50 minutes ago
 Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

3 minutes ago
 Keys upbeat for 2022 despite Barty thrashing

Keys upbeat for 2022 despite Barty thrashing

3 minutes ago
 Putin Not Commenting on Lawmakers' Call to Supply ..

Putin Not Commenting on Lawmakers' Call to Supply Eastern Ukraine With Arms - Kr ..

3 minutes ago
 Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled ..

Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled Areas in Syria- Russian Foreig ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>