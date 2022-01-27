Three places of Manshera, Nowshera declared National Parks

(@FahadShabbir)

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared two places of Manshera and one spot of district Nowshera as National Parks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared two places of Manshera and one spot of district Nowshera as National Parks.

According to an official statement issued here on Thursday, Kamalban and Malkandai areas of Kaghan Forest Division has been declared as National Parks while Nizampur forest area of district Nowshera was also given status of National Park.

Meanwhile, Makhlial area of Khanpur Haripur, Barqala Bush Banar of district Swat and two areas of district Buner including Malik Thana and Malka Mahaband has been declared sites for 'Special Scientific Interests'.

The government has also declared areas of Dir, Chitral, Swat Wildlife Divisions including Mankial, Kalam, Tirichtora, Kumrat valley and Kohistan as conservancies.