UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Plazas Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs In Tank

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs in Tank

District administration during a crackdown on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), sealed three plazas in main bazaar here on Saturday

TANK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::District administration during a crackdown on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), sealed three plazas in main bazaar here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kabir Afridi personally visited bazaar and checked different markets. Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal and police team were also present on this occasion.

District administration on the occasion sealed Saddam Shopping Center, Saddar Plaza and Madina Market over violation of Corona SOPs and found open during lockdown.

DC Afridi also visited Sasta Bazar at Irfan Shaheed Park and directed to follow official price list.

DC warned that action would be taken against those who found involve in violating corona SOPs or official price list in the district.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Price Saddar Market Afridi

Recent Stories

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

3 minutes ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

3 minutes ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

9 minutes ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

9 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

9 minutes ago

MoCC green initiatives to generate over 1,00,000 d ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.