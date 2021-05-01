Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs in Tank

District administration during a crackdown on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), sealed three plazas in main bazaar here on Saturday

TANK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::District administration during a crackdown on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), sealed three plazas in main bazaar here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kabir Afridi personally visited bazaar and checked different markets. Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal and police team were also present on this occasion.

District administration on the occasion sealed Saddam Shopping Center, Saddar Plaza and Madina Market over violation of Corona SOPs and found open during lockdown.

DC Afridi also visited Sasta Bazar at Irfan Shaheed Park and directed to follow official price list.

DC warned that action would be taken against those who found involve in violating corona SOPs or official price list in the district.