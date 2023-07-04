Three plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots in Gulistan Colony on the charge of their illegal construction for commercial use.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that owners of Plot No.

B-153, B-154 and B-309 in Gulistan Colony No.2 had developed some structures illegally by violating by-laws.

The plot owners also failed to get designs of their constructions approvedin addition to avoiding paying fee for their commercial use.