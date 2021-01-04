UrduPoint.com
Three Plots Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:08 PM

Three plots sealed in faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots in Madina Town over illegal construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots in Madina Town over illegal construction.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Monday the FDA enforcement teams found that owners of Plot No. 14-Y-11, Plot No. 2-X-101 and Plot No.

61-W-101 were carrying out constructions illegally. Therefore, the FDA team sealed the plots immediately while further action against their owner was under progress.

Meanwhile, the FDA teams warned the plot owners in FDA controlled colonies to abstain from illegalconstruction; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

